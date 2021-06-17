National Politics

FEMA extends deadline to seek aid in 31 Kentucky counties

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Federal emergency officials have extended a deadline for Kentuckians to register for assistance due to damage from severe flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The deadline to apply for help from the Individual Assistance program is now July 8, he said.

Beshear had requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency extend the deadline.

“For many Kentuckians, these severe storms were one of the most stressful and challenging events of their lives," the governor said in a news release. "FEMA’s deadline extension will be incredibly helpful, giving them more time to apply for the assistance they need.”

Homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding in the following 31 counties are eligible to register: Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

The severe storms and flooding hit the region in February and March.

