National Politics

Ex-mayor sentenced to jail, restitution for thousands stolen

The Associated Press

SPRINGDALE, Wash.

The former mayor of Springdale in northeastern Washington was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail and to pay more than $15,000 in restitution for stealing public funds.

Elizabeth Calderwood, 43, pleaded guilty last month to six counts of theft and five counts of identity theft, according to court records, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Calderwood used a town credit card to transfer cash to herself, make fraudulent withdrawals of cash and to pay personal cellphone bills, among other things, according to court records.

The town's finance committee prompted an investigation after noticing irregularities in late 2019, according to court records.

Calderwood was elected mayor in 2017. While Calderwood told the Spokesman-Review last June she was a “horrible record-keeper,” she apologized in court Monday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I created this huge mess for everyone … I will spend the rest of my life trying to make that right,” Calderwood said.

Calderwood said her husband left her, causing her to have a breakdown and fall into addiction.

When Stevens County Superior Court Judge Patrick A. Monasmith asked what her addiction had to do with committing the crimes, Calderwood said, “perpetual bad choices.”

Calderwood said she has since made major life changes and is more than 400 days sober.

Her attorney Stephen Graham said “she has felt the sting of public shame on this.”

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

National

Florida judge favors pre-dawn partying in rowdy South Beach

June 08, 2021 5:14 AM

National Politics

Police identify man fatally shot by Jefferson City officer

June 08, 2021 5:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service