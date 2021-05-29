Illinois OKs ban on police deceipt in juvie interrogations

Illinois became the first state Saturday to pass a bill that will ban police from lying to youth during interrogations — a practice that adds significantly to the risk of false confessions and wrongful convictions. It is expected to be signed into law by the governor in coming weeks.

Republican Leader Jim Durkin, who tried hundreds of criminal cases when he was a Chicago prosecutor, helped propel the bill to pass with near-unanimous bipartisan support in both houses.

“I’ll never be accused of being soft on crime, but I’m more interested in seeking the truth than a conviction,” he said. “I believe in fair play. We should never tolerate, under any circumstance, the use of deception to seek a statement or an admission by any defendant, let alone a juvenile.”

Though few Americans realize it, police regularly deceive suspects during questioning to try to secure confessions, from saying DNA placed them at the scene of a crime to claiming eyewitnesses identified them as being the perpetrator. Detectives also can lie about the consequences of confessing, saying, for instance, that admitting responsibility is a quick ticket home.

Minors — who have been found to be two to three times more likely to confess to crimes they didn’t commit — are especially vulnerable to such pressure tactics, said Laura Nirider, co-director of the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. She consulted as an expert on the bill and has represented dozens of minors who were pressured into admitting to crimes they did not commit.

“I’m proud that Illinois has shown such leadership in passing this historic reform,” said Nirider, the lawyer for 16-year-old Brendan Dassey, whose story was told in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

Though it is currently legal for police in all 50 states to lie during interrogations, Oregon and New York are considering similar legislation.

The Oregon bill, sponsored by a former law enforcement officer, passed the House this week and heads next to the Senate. A bill still pending in New York would apply to adults, as well as minors. There, deceptive interrogation techniques have contributed to several infamous juvenile wrongful convictions, including 15-year-old Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five.

Illinois has in recent years uncovered at least 100 wrongful convictions predicated on false confessions, 31 of them involving people under 18 years of age, according to the state’s Innocence Project.

Senate Bill 2122, sponsored by state Senator Robert Peters, was supported not only by individuals who themselves falsely confessed to crimes, but also by the state’s Chiefs of Police, the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Association, and the Office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

“The history of false confessions in Illinois can never be erased, but this legislation is a critical step to ensuring that history is never repeated,” Foxx said in a news release. “I hope this is a start to rebuilding confidence and trust in a system that has done harm to so many people for far too long.”