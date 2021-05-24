St. Joseph officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor assault

A St. Joseph police officer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge Monday and resigned from the police force after he struck a handcuffed suspect during an arrest, Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday said.

James Langston entered the plea to fourth-degree assault during at the Buchanan County Courthouse.

As part of the plea deal,. Langston agreed to resign from the police department immediately and turn in his peace officers license to the state within 10 days, Holliday said. Langston had been with the force for more than 20 years.

In addition, Langston will serve a two-year court-supervised probation, The St. Joseph News-Press reported.

According to the probable cause statement, Langston and other officers were arresting Navada McEvoy at a St. Joseph home on April 6. McEvoy, who had an outstanding warrant, was handcuffed and not resisting arrest when Langston struck him several times with an open hand, court documents said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

McEvoy was not seriously injured.