Investigators identify man shot by police in Atlanta suburb

State investigators on Wednesday identified a man shot and killed by police who had pursued him from one Atlanta suburb to another after a kidnapping was reported.

Chamblee police responded to the report around 11 p.m. Monday and fatally shot 21-year-old Tyrone Penny about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away in downtown Decatur, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said it is investigating the shooting at the request of Chamblee police.

Chamblee police officers were told the suspect had a gun and spotted the car described by a 911 caller, according to the GBI. Authorities say Chamblee police then followed the car into Decatur, trying to stop it. Officers ultimately stopped the car and Penny jumped out and ran down an embankment onto railroad tracks, the GBI said.

Officers tried unsuccessfully to use a stun gun on Penny and then fired their guns at him during an encounter on the tracks, the GBI said.

Penny, who lived in Lithonia, died at a hospital. A handgun was found near him, the GBI said. No officers were injured.

The purported kidnapping victim was safe, the GBI said.