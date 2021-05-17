National Politics

Missouri police shoot and wound man with a gun in Grandview

The Associated Press

GRANDVIEW, Mo.

Police in Missouri shot and wounded a man who confronted officers with a gun Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in Grandview, Missouri, on the south end of the Kansas City metro area. The Highway Patrol said in a post on Twitter that an “apparent suicidal” person was at the park with a gun.

Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bell said the man called 911 and said he had a gun and wanted to confront officers at the park about two miles east of Interstate 49 and north of Highway 150.

Bell said the man with a gun approached officers aggressively before two officers fired their weapons at him.

The man was taken to a hospital, but details about his condition were not immediately available Sunday. No officers were injured.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

May 17, 2021 6:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service