Spokane’s North Central High to replace Indians mascot

The Spokane Public Schools board has approved retiring the North Central High School Indians mascot, plus a name change at Sheridan Elementary and new mascot to replace the Braves at Garry Middle School.

The Spokesman-Review reported the changes were unanimously approved on Wednesday.

The changes at North Central and Sheridan had been in the works since last year, with widespread school and community support for both.

In all three cases, the district will move forward with students, staff and community members to find a new name or mascot.

The Indians and Braves mascots run afoul of a new state law that bans the use of Native American mascots. Sheridan Elementary is named for 19th Century Gen. Phil Sheridan, who was quoted as saying “the only good Indians I ever saw were dead.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to the new law, North Central and Garry have until the end of 2021 to choose new mascots. These changes would include the removal of old symbols from gym floors, reader boards and other surfaces.

The procedure will be slightly different at Sheridan. The district will solicit new names from patrons, then form a screening committee to review the suggestions and recommend three finalists for board approval.