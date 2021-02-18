Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to resign seat

Illinois state Rep. Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat who virtually set Illinois' political agenda as House speaker before he was ousted last month, announced Thursday that he is resigning his seat in the Legislature.

The 78-year-old Madigan, who was elected speaker in 1983 and served 36 of the next 38 years at the helm, was tarnished by a federal investigation of Statehouse bribery announced last summer that implicated him. He has not been charged with wrongdoing and maintains his innocence. But he lost his bid for a 19th term as speaker to Hillside Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch.

Madigan said he was resigning as state representative at the end of the month.