Fountain of a different color: LaGrange upgrading landmark

A west Georgia landmark will soon be more colorful.

The LaGrange City Council voted Tuesday to spend $310,000 to repair the city's downtown fountain and add multicolored LED lights.

The LaGrange Daily News reports the city previously added dye to color the fountain's waters for special events, but stopped because it stained the marble.

Skip Smith of Smith Design Group says research showed the fountain once had multi-colored lights, passing out 50-year-old postcards from his grandfather’s drug store showing the fountain’s original, colorful look.

The project will add 56 LED lights that are dimmable and can change color, allowing different colors for events and holidays. The city plans other maintenance on the 1949 fountain while installing the lights.

Money for the project will come from sales tax collections earmarked for parks. Mayor Jim Thornton said “it’s money well spent for our primary downtown attraction.”