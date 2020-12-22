San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Warren County temporarily without a prosecuting attorney

The Associated Press

VICKSBURG, Miss.

A county prosecuting attorney has stepped down from his job, months after initially saying he intended to do so.

Ken Harper submitted his resignation in Warren County on Sept. 14. But, he tried to rescind the letter three days later.

The Vicksburg Post reported that the Warren County Board of Supervisors accepted Harper's resignation Monday. That happened after months of discussions and requests for information from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office

The county’s prosecuting attorney handled cases in both justice court and youth court. Supervisors will appoint someone to the job on an interim basis in January, and a special election will be held in November to fill the rest of the term that ends in January 2024.

Harper is a former state senator who once ran for lieutenant governor.

