South Carolina presidential electors to meet at Statehouse

The Associated Press

Protesters from conservative organizations, including the Greenville TEA Party and South Carolina Patriots for Liberty, gather without masks outside the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The groups called on Gov. Henry McMaster and other state and local leaders to end gathering and business restrictions and mask mandates issued to limit the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu)
COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina's nine electors are set to meet Monday to cast their ballots for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The electors are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. at the Statehouse in Columbia.

The event is expected to be relatively uncontentious in South Carolina, which Trump won over Democrat Joe Biden by a margin of 55% to 43% of votes cast. The state is winner-take-all, meaning that Trump secured all nine of the electoral votes with his victory.

Officials say there have been no fraud-related legal challenges filed in South Carolina's election. In other states, Trump and his supporters have filed dozens of largely unsuccessful lawsuits contesting the Nov. 3 presidential election.

South Carolina's electors are chosen by the state Republican Party by congressional district residency. The two at-large electors are state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick and Republican National Committeewoman Cindy Costa.

The event will be available to the public via a livestream.

