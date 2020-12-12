San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Sunday Spotlight, ADVISORY

The Associated Press

EDITORS:

The following story has moved as this week's Sunday Spotlight, a feature showcasing the best off-the-news enterprise in the AP report:

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-POPULAR VOTE

When the Electoral College meets Monday, its detractors hope it marks the beginning of the end for a system that twice this century has vaulted the loser of the popular vote to the presidency. This year’s presidential race provides the latest motivation for change to supporters of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It would compel member states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

—The AP

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service