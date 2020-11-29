Driver shot, wounded by police following pursuit, crash

A driver was shot and wounded by police after he led officers on a pursuit that ended when he crashed into a police cruiser and another vehicle in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

The pursuit started around 11 p.m. Saturday in Homestead, when officers saw a vehicle that was being driven erratically. The chase soon entered Pittsburgh’s South Side, where the crash occurred and the driver was shot by a Homestead officer.

Authorities have not said what spurred the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation that is being led by Pittsburgh police officials.

The wounded driver was shot in the upper torso and hospitalized in stable condition. His name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting or the crash.