San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Police: Texas officers shoot man who approached with knife

The Associated Press

SAN ANGELO, Texas

Police in the West Texas community of San Angelo fatally shot a man early Sunday after he approached officers with a knife during a domestic violence call, a police spokesman said.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the city 260 miles (418 kilometers) southwest of Dallas after getting a call about a man who was punching a woman inside. They arrived to find the woman and 38-year-old Adam Lee Mendez, police spokesman Josh Schultz said in a news release.

Schultz said “an altercation ensued” and Mendez displayed a knife, leading officers to utilize what he described only as "less lethal devices.” That failed to stop Mendez and, ignoring the officers commands, he began approaching them, so they shot him, Schultz said.

Mendez was taken to a hospital, where he died, Schultz said. The officers were not injured and have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting by the Texas Rangers, Schultz said.

Schultz did not immediately respond to emailed questions on Sunday, including about the heath of the woman and names of the officers involved.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

US Air Force gunship training unit to relocate to New Mexico

November 29, 2020 8:19 AM

Health & Medicine

Federal appeals panel upholds Ky. gov’s virus school orders

November 29, 2020 8:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service