Award-winning Macon fire chief to retire after 40 years

Macon's award-winning fire chief is retiring.

WMAZ-TV reports the departure of Chief Marvin Riggins was announced to the Macon-Bibb County Commission on Tuesday.

The 40-year veteran worked his way up through the ranks, becoming the city-county's fire chief in 2008.

Riggins was chosen as an International Association of Fire Chiefs Career Fire Chief of the Year in 2017 after being nominated by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

He also received the president's award from both the Georgia State Firefighters Association and Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

Mayor Robert Reichert says Riggins is “going out at the top of his game.”