San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Award-winning Macon fire chief to retire after 40 years

The Associated Press

MACON, Ga.

Macon's award-winning fire chief is retiring.

WMAZ-TV reports the departure of Chief Marvin Riggins was announced to the Macon-Bibb County Commission on Tuesday.

The 40-year veteran worked his way up through the ranks, becoming the city-county's fire chief in 2008.

Riggins was chosen as an International Association of Fire Chiefs Career Fire Chief of the Year in 2017 after being nominated by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

He also received the president's award from both the Georgia State Firefighters Association and Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mayor Robert Reichert says Riggins is “going out at the top of his game.”

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

November 28, 2020 8:21 AM

National Politics

Small South Carolina town loses entire police force

November 28, 2020 7:48 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service