Hilton Head Island appears ready to make people pay to park

Most free parking during the summer on South Carolina's largest resort island is likely going away.

The Hilton Head Island Town Council is discussing a plan to charge an hourly fee to park in what have been free spaces from May until September, The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports.

Several council members indicated their support of the plan, but a final vote has not been taken.

The report presented last week to Town Council said the island could likely collect between $1 million to $3 million in fees and fines from charging for parking even after paying a firm to run an app to handle people paying to park and administering fines.

The proposal suggested setting a flat parking fee and pass for people who live on the island so they would not have to pay every time they head to the beach.

One idea floated but not yet considered is a three-story parking garage at popular Coligny Beach, which could be used both for beachgoers and visitors to nearby businesses.

The consultant who drafted the fee parking idea said it likely can't be implemented until summer 2022.