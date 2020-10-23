San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Navy aircraft crashes in Alabama; extent of injuries unclear

The Associated Press

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala.

A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed Friday in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Magnolia Springs, southeast of Mobile, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. They did not immediately release information about possible fatalities.

Authorities said no one on the ground was hurt but a home in the area was on fire.

It was not immediately clear what type of plane crashed or how many were on board.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Navy were set to handle the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service