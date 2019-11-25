Police department sues Ky newspaper over records request

A Kentucky police department is suing a newspaper to try and avoid releasing investigative records into its defunct youth program, which featured two officers since convicted of sexually abusing program minors.

The Courier Journal reports it was sued Thursday by Louisville Metro police, about a month after the state attorney general ruled the department violated state law by denying the newspaper’s records request.

The lawsuit says the department didn’t violate Kentucky’s open records law when it denied record access because it had turned the records over to the FBI and didn’t possess them anymore.

The attorney general’s office found during the denial’s appeal that the department still had access to those records. The city also has said about 9,000 related documents were found hidden on a police computer.