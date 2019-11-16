The Latest: Polls close in tight governor’s race

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at his campaign office in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Edwards, a Democrat, was campaigning in the same metropolitan area his Republican challenger, Eddie Rispone, will be holding a campaign rally with President Donald Trump later in the evening. AP Photo

The Latest on Louisiana election (all times local):

8 p.m.

Polls have closed in Louisiana, where a runoff election is deciding if the Deep South’s only Democratic governor can reach a second term despite opposition from President Donald Trump.

Saturday’s competition between Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards and Republican businessman Eddie Rispone is tight. Trump made three visits to Louisiana during the race, trying to keep Edwards from victory.

The president particularly wants to capture Louisiana’s governorship for Republicans after Democrats ousted a GOP incumbent in Kentucky. Trump’s made the race a test of his political prowess amid the Democrats’ impeachment hearings in Washington.

Edwards ran on state-specific issues, trying to steer clear of national politics.

Also on the ballot was a rematch in the Louisiana secretary of state’s race between Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin and Democratic challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup.

00:15 a.m.

Louisiana voters are settling the nation’s last 2019 gubernatorial contest Saturday. They are deciding whether to give the Deep South’s only Democratic governor a second term or replace him with a Republican businessman favored by President Donald Trump.

Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards faces a strong challenge from Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

Rispone hopes Trump’s coattails help him secure a victory in the crimson state where the president remains popular. Edwards hopes his performance across four years gives him the crossover support to win reelection.

Also on the ballot are a rematch for Louisiana secretary of state, 29 legislative races that will determine if Republicans gain a House supermajority, and the competition for a vacant state Supreme Court seat.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Saturday.