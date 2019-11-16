Atlanta looking for artists to design 2 street murals

Atlanta is searching for artists to design two street murals in the city’s West End as part of its Placemaking Program, which works to transform city streets and public spaces into cultural areas.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the murals will sit at the intersections of White Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and White Street and Hopkins Street in southwest Atlanta.

Artists must submit proposals to the Department of City Planning, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and the West End Neighborhood Development.

The selected artists will be awarded $2,000 each for their design.

For full details on the project, artists can view the request for proposals packet. The deadline to submit a proposal is noon, Dec. 6.