Love appointed Montgomery probate judge

Attorney JC Love, III is the new probate judge of Montgomery County.

The governor signed Love’s appointment letter Friday. Gov. Kay Ivey says he was sworn into office the same day.

Love replaces Steven Reed who was sworn in this week as Montgomery mayor. Love also ran in the mayoral race.

Ivey says Love has had an impressive career both in his work as an attorney and his involvement in the Montgomery community.

The governor‘s office says Love has practiced law for 14 years and currently serves as president of the Britton YMCA Board.

Ivey initially appointed retired Gen. Edward F. Crowell to the position, but discovered he was ineligible because of age. Alabama prohibits the election or appointment of judges over 70.