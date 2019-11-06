Man whose murder charge was reinstated agrees to plea deal

An alleged gang member has agreed to enter a guilty plea after Delaware's Supreme Court reversed a ruling dismissing a murder indictment against him.

Jacquez Robinson entered the guilty plea after confidential attorney-client communications were seized by prosecutors from his prison cell shortly before a scheduled trial.

Wednesday's Superior Court calendar includes a plea hearing for the 24-year-old.

Robinson was indicted in 2015 for separate shootings in November 2014 that wounded two people and killed 18-year-old Malik Watson.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Watson was shot just weeks after Robinson was arrested in yet another shooting that had left a 19-year-old Wilmington man wounded.

Robinson also was among 13 alleged members of a Wilmington criminal organization called the Touch Money Gang, who were indicted in September 2015 on 91 counts that included murder and assault.