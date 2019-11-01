National Politics
Prosecutor reviewing Russia probe known for tenacity, ethics
The prosecutor leading the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe is no stranger to politically sensitive cases.
Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham previously delved into the CIA's use of tough interrogation techniques after 9/11 and corruption in the FBI's Boston office.
The 69-year-old Durham is respected by both Republicans and Democrats for his tenacity and high ethical standards. Former colleagues say he won't be swayed by political pressure.
Attorney General William Barr picked Durham in May to examine what led the U.S. to open a counterintelligence investigation into President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
Trump has called the Russia probe a "witch hunt" and said he expects Durham's investigation to reveal "really bad things."
