ERA activists are eyeing a win in Virginia. Is now the time?

Democrats hoping to seize control of the Virginia Legislature in next month's elections say passing the long-stalled Equal Rights Amendment will be a top priority next year.

Passed by Congress in 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment would ban discrimination on the basis of sex, explicitly enshrining equality for women in the U.S. Constitution.

Thirty-seven states have ratified it and advocates say having 38 would meet the constitutional threshold for approval, though it would also likely spark court battles over a long-passed ratification deadline and other legal questions.

Other states are working toward ratification, but advocates say the once solidly conservative Virginia, where every seat is on the ballot in November, appears closest.

The measure has cleared Virginia's GOP-controlled Senate before but stalled in the House, which Republicans also narrowly control.