Alaska census workers can disregard ‘no trespassing’ signs

The U.S. Census Bureau says it workers in Alaska will still approach properties and homes where signs warning against trespassing are posted.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Thursday that the federal agency says workers canvassing communities to obtain resident information are not bound by the warnings.

The bureau says in a statement it "is allowed to disregard trespassing signs because we are by law required to give everyone the opportunity to respond."

The statement says the nationwide count is a constitutional requirement.

Alaska area census manager Jeff Bottorff says workers are required to approach all properties but will comply with owners' requests to leave.

Bottorff says canvassers who are told to leave will explain why they are there and leave census materials if the recipient wants them before departing.