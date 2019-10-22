Trial set for man accused of threatening black activist

A white man charged with making racist threats against a black activist in Virginia is scheduled to be tried in December.

Court records filed Monday say the jury trial for Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, is set to start Dec. 23 at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville.

McMahon was charged last month with posting social media messages to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with his campaign to run for a seat on Charlottesville's city council. An indictment says McMahon expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.

McMahon has remained held in federal custody since his arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office.