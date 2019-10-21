Funeral rescheduled for woman fatally shot by police at home

FILE - This undated photo provided by Jefferson's family shows Atatiana Jefferson. Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean shot Jefferson, 28, through a back window in the early hours on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor reported her front door was left open. Dean was taken into custody two days after the killing. (Jefferson's family via AP, File)

The funeral has been rescheduled for a woman shot and killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer.

The service for Atatiana Jefferson is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Concord Church in Dallas. That's after a settlement was reached Monday between members of Jefferson's family.

Jefferson's father had obtained a restraining order Friday to prevent a funeral scheduled for Saturday afternoon, forcing its postponement. But at a hearing Monday in Dallas, Jefferson's mother and three siblings intervened, asking Probate Court Judge Brenda Hull Thompson to dismiss the father's complaint.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that after Thompson issued a gag order, all sides negotiated for seven hours before reaching an agreement.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The officer who shot Jefferson through a back window has resigned and been charged with murder.