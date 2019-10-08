White House, Democrats spar over rules for impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., listens during a talk about lowering the cost of prescription drug prices Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. AP Photo

The White House and Democrats in the House of Representatives are headed toward a battle royal over what exactly the Constitution means when it says the "sole power of impeachment" lies with the House.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone has labeled the House impeachment inquiry "illegitimate" based on its own interpretation of the Constitution's vague language.

In a letter Tuesday that amounts to a declaration of war, Cipollone charges that the inquiry against President Donald Trump "violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process."

But legal experts cast doubt on the effectiveness of the White House argument.

Courts have been historically hesitant to step in as referee for congressional oversight and impeachment. In 1993, the Supreme Court held that impeachment was an issue for the Congress and not the courts.