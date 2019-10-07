Council decides not to adopt law barring feeding of animals

Terrytown council members have decided to put off indefinitely a proposed ordinance that would have barred anyone from feeding geese, other waterfowl or other wild critters inside city limits.

The council had scheduled a third and final reading and vote last week. But City Attorney Libby Stobel told the council Thursday the proposal conflicts with a proposed zoning change that would allow residents to keep up to eight hens, either chicken, duck or turkey.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that Stobel says the proposed ordinance defines ducks as waterfowl, so if the proposal were to be passed, people would be allowed to own ducks but not feed them.

Stobel recommended that before more discussion, council members should determine whether the ordinance was worth pursuing. They voted 4-0 to stop any further consideration of the measure.