US Army announces new top general of Colorado’s Fort Carson

The U.S. Army has named a new top general at Fort Carson in Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Friday that the state post and its 4th Infantry Division were handed off to Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane.

Officials say McFarlane would replace outgoing commanding general Maj. Gen. Randy A. George who assumed the position in August 2017.

McFarlane says he has come to prioritize "continuing to learn at every level" after almost 30 years in the Army.

McFarlane was commissioned an infantry officer in 1992 and was most recently a senior military assistant to the deputy secretary of defense.

The Burke, Va. man and his wife of 26 years, Kelly McFarlane have two children, ages 18 and 21.