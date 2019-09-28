Mayor John Cooper becomes Nashville’s third in 2 years

John Cooper has taken the oath of office as Nashville mayor, the city's third in less than two years.

The Tennessean reports , during the inauguration on Saturday, Cooper pledged to make Nashville a city that "works for everyone."

His campaign spoke to the discontent of Nashvillians who feel the city's rapid growth and prosperity are not benefiting them.

Cooper has said he will work to change the law so that funds from the tourism development zone can pay for projects outside of downtown. Other concerns include finding more money for schools and transit, and smoothing tensions between police and the city's Community Oversight Board.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Outgoing Mayor David Briley took over when Megan Barry resigned in March 2018 after pleading guilty to charges related to an extramarital affair.