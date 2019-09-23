Biden returns to Philadelphia for big-dollar fundraiser

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall meeting at the Indian Creek Nature Preserve, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. AP Photo

Democratic donors who helped Joe Biden raise money at the start of his White House run have welcomed the former vice president back to Philadelphia for a big-dollar fundraiser.

An invitation shows tickets for the event at a downtown museum Monday ran from as high as $40,000 for those who bundled large sums and got to attend a VIP reception.

Biden has a deep well of support in Philadelphia, where his campaign is headquartered. He is also a Pennsylvania native who represented nearby Delaware in the Senate for decades.

The event comes ahead of next week's third quarter reporting deadline, which will offer a crucial measure of which candidates have the resources to compete in the homestretch leading up to the Iowa caucuses in February.