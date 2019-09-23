Whitmer OKs Medicaid reporting changes, rips lack of funding

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday easing monthly reporting rules for able-bodied adults who will have to meet work requirements to qualify for coverage under Michigan's Medicaid expansion program.

She also accused Republican lawmakers of not allocating needed funding to implement the new requirements.

"These changes will reduce the number of people who must jump hurdles to provide proof of what they are already doing," the Democrat, who opposes the work-related rules, wrote in a letter to legislators. While the changes will reduce the potential impact, she said, "the likely coverage loss under this legislation remains enormous."

Whitmer criticized the GOP-led Legislature for not including $10 million in the budget that she requested to help put in place the work requirements, which will take effect in January. The funds would be used for a public-information campaign along with training and referral services for enrollees without jobs, Whitmer said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She urged lawmakers to approve the funding and to enact a provision that would automatically suspend the work requirements if data show in early 2020 that a "significant" number of people are on track to lose their government-provided health insurance due to the compliance requirements.

Spokespeople for Republican legislative leaders could not immediately be reached for comment.

Abled-bodied adults ages 19 through 61 who want to maintain their Healthy Michigan coverage will, on a monthly basis, have to show workforce engagement averaging 80 hours a month — through work, school, job training or vocational training, an internship, substance abuse treatment or community service. The requirements were enacted by the Republican-led Legislature and then-Gov. Rick Snyder in 2018.

Republicans have said they will help fill job openings.

The requirements could affect more than 270,000 of 650,000 lower-income adults participating in the plan.

The bipartisan bill that Whitmer signed Monday exempts people from reporting if the state can verify their compliance through other data. People will have a month to verify their compliance, instead of 10 days under the previous law. There also will be a grace period for those who miss the deadline.

___

Online:

Senate Bill 362: http://bit.ly/2lGswvi