Ohio GOP fined $100K for improperly funding voter database

The Ohio Republican Party is paying a $100,000 civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission for improperly funding a 2014 voter turnout database through a company tied to an ally of then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Cleveland.com reports an agreement announced last week cites the party for using almost $490,000 in non-federal funds for a project intended for federal elections.

Money for the $600,000 database, dubbed "Project Ruby," went to FactGem, led by JobsOhio founder Mark Kvamme (KWAH'-mee) and his wife.

Republican Party Executive Director Rob Secaur said the violation occurred under former Republican Chairman Matt Borges (BOHR'-jihs). Secaur said the party is pleased to be back on the right side of regulators.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The deal requires Republicans to move the $490,000 from their federal accounts back to their state accounts.