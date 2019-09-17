Hawaii and federal authorities target gambling operations

Hawaii and federal law enforcement agencies have announced they are targeting illegal gambling operations on Oahu.

News organizations reported Tuesday that 15 people have been charged and 60 illegal gambling machines seized as part of the crackdown by cooperating agencies.

Officials representing the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Honolulu Police Department say they are targeting illegal game room operators.

Authorities say they have identified about 80 game rooms in Oahu commercial and residential areas.

U.S. Attorney Kenji Price says three indictments, two criminal complaints and a civil lawsuit have been filed as a result of the ongoing operation.

Authorities say 12 people have been charged with operating game rooms in single-family homes in residential areas.