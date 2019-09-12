Memorial Sunday for longtime Reno journalist Dennis Myers

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday in Reno for longtime northern Nevada journalist Dennis Myers.

Myers wrote for decades about the legislature and state politics before he died Aug. 26 following a stroke at the age of 70.

The veteran news editor and writer for the Reno News and Review also worked as a reporter for two Reno television stations, the Las Vegas Business Press and Pahrump Valley Times. He was a columnist for the Sparks Tribune.

A U.S. Army veteran who served as a military policeman in Europe, Myers was Nevada Secretary of State Frankie Sue Del Papa's chief deputy from 1987 to 1988.

Former state regent Howard Rosenberg says Myers was Nevada's "voice of reason."

The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center on Riverside Drive.