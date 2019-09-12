Parents of Georgia Tech student shot by police file lawsuit

The parents of a Georgia Tech student killed by a campus police officer two years ago are suing the school, the university system and the officer.

Authorities have said 21-year-old Scott "Scout" Schultz was fatally shot by university police officer Tyler Beck on Sept. 16, 2017.

Investigators have said officers responded after Schultz called 911 to report an armed suspicious person matching his description.

William and Lynne Schultz filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against Georgia Tech, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and Beck. The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and seeks damages and attorneys' fees.

The suit says Beck used excessive force and wasn't adequately trained to respond to situations involving people experiencing mental health crises.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment.