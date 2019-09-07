City says donations left at homeless camp causing problems

Officials are telling residents of a Maine city to stop leaving donations at a homeless encampment or risk paying fines.

The Journal Tribune reports that Sanford city leaders say no donated items should be dropped at an encampment off Heritage Crossing. City Manager Steve Buck says the items create clutter and unsanitary conditions for those living there.

Police Chief Thomas Connolly says if people don't stop littering there'll be "mounds of property" that will require city resources to clean up. Connolly says leaving items at the camp violates littering statutes and could result in fines of $500 to $1,000.

Officials say items should go to charitable organizations that distribute donations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Buck says there's been progress with the encampment and that a family living there was placed in housing last week.