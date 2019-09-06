The Latest: Pompeo silent on Senate run in home state speech

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves the crowd before speaking at the 101st National Convention of The American Legion in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Friday lecture in Manhattan, Kansas (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn't address speculation that he will run for an open Senate seat next year during a college lecture he gave in his home state of Kansas.

Pompeo's speech Friday at Kansas State University came with three Democrats and four Republicans already actively running. Republican Sen. Pat Roberts is not seeking reelection.

Weeks after Pompeo said a run is "off the table," though, he is still looming over the race, as only he has enough name recognition and support among Kansas conservatives to afford to wait until next June's filing deadline to decide.

If he does run, Pompeo would enter the race as the favorite.

Pompeo's speech didn't touch on his political ambitions but instead focused on a pet project: refocusing American diplomacy on the promotion of core human rights.

_____

12 a.m.

Many attending a college lecture that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is giving in his home state of Kansas will be listening for clues about whether he might run for the Senate next year, though it could be many months before anyone finds out.

Three Democrats and four Republicans are already actively running for the seat held by Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, who isn't seeking a fifth term, and several others are expected to join them.

Joe Kildea, a vice president for the conservative interest group Club for Growth, said "It's the Pompeo decision, and then everything else trickles down."