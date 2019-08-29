Sanders campaigns to head to Maine on Labor Day weekend

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is heading to Maine on Labor Day Weekend.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Vermont senator is set to appear at a Sunday night rally at the State Theater in Portland. He'll also deliver a breakfast keynote address to union workers in Portland on Monday, which is Labor Day.

The rally is open to the public, while the Monday breakfast is a ticketed event by the Maine AFL-CIO.

Sanders is also expected to stop in New Hampshire over the weekend.