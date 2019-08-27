Michigan senator backs adoptions for retired lab animals

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters says federal agencies that use certain animals for research should help find safe homes for them afterward.

Peters is co-sponsoring a bill that would require government laboratories to develop adoption or retirement policies for laboratory animals.

More than 50,000 animals covered by the Animal Welfare Act were used in federal labs in the 2018 fiscal year — mostly dogs, cats, monkeys and rabbits.

Many animals are killed after they are no longer needed for research.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Under the proposed legislation, those that are healthy would go instead to private homes, animal rescues or reputable sanctuaries.

Members of both parties are backing the measure, which has also been introduced in the House.