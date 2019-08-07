Police: Gunman kills 3 people and then himself near Atlanta

Police say four people have been shot and killed in what they describe as a murder-suicide near Atlanta.

DeKalb County police Sgt. J.D. Spencer says two women and a man were found shot to death in the driveway of a home in the Stone Mountain area late Tuesday night.

Police tell WSB-TV that the suspected gunman later shot and killed himself outside his home, about one mile (1.6 kilometers) away.

Neighbor Phlendetha Grier tells the station that she heard about 15 gunshots. She says she looked over her fence and saw three bodies.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Few other details were immediately available early Wednesday.