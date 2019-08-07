Vermont dignitaries to kick off Bennington redevelopment

Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch are going to help kick off a $31 million project to revitalize Bennington's historic Putnam Block.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday in Bennington.

Phase I of the project will transform three buildings at the Four Corners in downtown Bennington into what organizers describe as "a vibrant urban hub."

The project will include demolition of structures, environmental cleanup, and the creation of parking and mixed-use office, residential, and retail space.

When Phase I is completed, the Putnam Block will include 78,000 square feet of renovated space and 30 new market-rate and income-qualified apartments.

The project is expected draw more than 50 new residents to the downtown while creating construction and permanent jobs for the area.