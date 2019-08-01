Quinton Lucas sworn in as Kansas City’s new mayor

FILE - In this June 8, 2019 file photo, Kansas City mayoral candidates Quinton Lucas, left, and Jolie Justus meet at Northland Cathedral for the fifth of six debates sponsored by The Kansas City Star, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City will inaugurate its new mayor Thursday, Aug. 1 when Lucas takes office. Lucas will succeed two-term Mayor Sly James. He defeated outgoing Councilwoman Justus in the mayor’s race in June. A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled Thursday morning at City Hall. Shelly Yang

Kansas City has inaugurated Quinton Lucas as its new mayor.

Lucas took office following a swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning at City Hall.

Lucas, a 34-year-old black man, succeeds two-term Mayor Sly James. He defeated outgoing Councilwoman Jolie Justus in the mayor's race in June.

In his inauguration speech, Lucas asked city leaders to work with him to get Kansas City off the FBI list of most violent cities, and to reduce the homicide rate.

Lucas becomes the mayor of a city where he and his family were often homeless during his childhood on Kansas City's impoverished east side. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis and Cornell Law School and is a practicing attorney.

Six new and six returning members of the City Council also took office Thursday.