Utah County commissioners submit plan for government change

The Utah County Commission has passed a resolution to submit a plan for a change of government to voters.

But the Daily Herald reports that whether the resolution has legal standing remains in question.

State law allows two ways to submit a change of government change to voters, either by petition or by the county commission.

If a current petition is in process, state law prohibits the commission from taking action until that petition process is over.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A petition filed this month seeks signatures to put the question to voters to change the form of government from the current three-person commission to an expanded, five-person commission.

The Good Governance Advisory Board has recommended that Utah County have a mayor council form of government.