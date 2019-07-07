Over $400K in grants going to Lake Erie projects in Ohio

Ohio's Department of Natural Resources has approved more than $437,000 in funding for five projects in areas of northern Ohio.

The department says the grants provided through the Coastal Management Assistance Grant program have been awarded to projects in Toledo, Eastlake, Ashtabula County, Lorain, and Bay Village. The projects are aimed at improving coastal planning, public access and water quality.

The state Department of Natural Resources implements the grant program through its Office of Coastal Management. Eligible entries include local governments, county and regional planning agencies, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and park and conservancy districts.

This year's projects include implementing green storm-water infrastructure, enhancing stream and wetland habitats to improve water quality and developing plans and engineering designs needed to improve public access and restore coastal habitat.