DC Council to vote on removing member who lied about probe

The Washington, D.C., Council may remove a district transit authority representative who lied about an independent ethics investigation into a colleague.

News outlets report the council may vote Tuesday about removing Corbett Price as one of the city's representatives to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board.

Price was on the ethics committee that commissioned an outside law firm to investigate allegations against councilman Jack Evans, who's still under federal investigation. Price, Evans and Evans' attorney lied about the investigation, saying the committee cleared Evans of any allegations. But Evans had been found guilty of failing to disclose a conflict of interest, something he later admitted when resigning as transit authority board chair.

Price didn't immediately return requests for comment. The council is also considering launching its own independent investigation.