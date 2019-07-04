Regulators raise questions about grain plea deal

North Dakota regulators are raising questions about a plea deal a grain trader reached with federal prosecutors.

Prairie Public Radio reports that prosecutors allege 22-year-old Hunter Hanson was running his grain business like a Ponzi scheme. The station says Hanson plans to plead guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges. The deal calls for him to forfeit his assets and pay $11.4 million in restitution to creditors.

The state Public Service Commission has been appointed bankruptcy trustee in state court. Commissioner Randy Christmann says he doesn't know how much money Hanson will ultimately pay back. He says it's hard to imagine Hanson has millions of dollars.

Hanson's attorney, listed in online court records as Lucas Wynne, didn't immediately respond to an email Thursday.