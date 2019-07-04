National Politics
New tally flips results of Queens DA race, forcing recount
A tally of paper ballots has reversed the initial results in the closely watched Democratic primary for Queens district attorney.
But the close margin will force an automatic recount in a race that embodies the national fight between left-wing and moderate Democrats.
Queens Borough President Melinda Katz now has a 20-vote edge over political newcomer Tiffany Caban, who had held a 1,090-vote lead with 99 percent of precincts reporting on primary night last week.
Katz is the favorite of the state's Democratic Party establishment. Caban is a public defender who says the criminal justice system is rigged against the poor and was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died in May at age 86.
