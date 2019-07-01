Top advisers leave Hickenlooper’s struggling 2020 campaign

Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, right, speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami, as author Marianne Williamson listens. AP Photo

Top members of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's struggling presidential bid are leaving his 2020 campaign.

Campaign manager Brad Komar and national fundraiser Dan Sorenson have left Hickenlooper's campaign. Spokeswoman Lauren Hitt on Monday confirmed the departures and said she will also leave the Democratic campaign in the coming weeks.

Hickenlooper hired M.E. Smith, who ran Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey's reelection campaign, as his new campaign manager,

Hickenlooper, who recently participated in the first debates, has been mired at the bottom of the pack in the crowded field of Democrats seeking the party's nomination. He's mounted a full-throated condemnation of socialism to try to distinguish himself from some of his rivals but has struggled to gain attention.

The staffers' departures come as the campaign wrapped up its second quarter fundraising.